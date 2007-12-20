Security researcher Oskars Vegeris has published documentation on a wormable, cross-platform vulnerability in Microsoft Teams that could allow invisible malicious hacker attacks.

Vegeris, a security engineer at Evolution Gaming, warned that a novel cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability at the ‘teams.microsoft.com’ domain could be abused to trigger a remote code execution flaw in the Microsoft Teams desktop application.

[...] According to an advisory published by Vegeris, an attacker simply needs to send a specially crafted message to any Teams user or channel to launch a successful exploit that runs silently in the background, without the user noticing anything.

“Remote Code Execution has been achieved in desktop applications across all supported platforms (Windows, macOS, Linux). Code execution gives attackers full access to victim devices and company internal networks via those devices,” Vegeris warned.

He said an attacker could abuse the XSS flaw to obtain SSO authorization tokens for Teams or other Microsoft services, or to access confidential conversations and files from the communications service.

On top of that, the vulnerability is wormable, allowing a successful attacker to automatically send the exploit payload to other users/channels, also without interaction.

[...] The security researcher, who provides technical details on the flaw and a demonstration on how it can be exploited, claims Microsoft has downplayed the severity of the vulnerability, assigning an "important" rating with a "spoofing" risk.

He said Microsoft took the Teams desktop clients “out of scope” and told the researcher it wouldn’t issue a CVE number for the flaw, because vulnerabilities in Microsoft Teams are fixed via automatic updates.