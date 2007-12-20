Efforce, which has been in stealth mode for almost a year, is a marketplace for corporate or industrial building owners to have "green" projects funded.

According to Efforce, "investors can participate in energy efficiency projects buy acquiring tokenized future savings," while companies benefit from such improvements "at no cost." Using blockchain, "a smart contract redistributes the resulting savings to token holders and the companies without intermediaries based on exact consumption/savings data."

According to Wozniak, "energy consumption and CO2 emissions worldwide have grown exponentially, leading to climate change and extreme consequences to our environment. We can improve our energy footprint and lower our energy consumption without changing our habits. We can save the environment simply by making more energy improvements," he said a statement about the company.