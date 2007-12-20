from the energy-free-eco-coins dept.
WOZX. Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is starting — okay he apparently started it over a year ago but it sort of didn't do anything — a new green company. The company has created its own cryptocurrency tokens to fund green tech.
Steve Wozniak is starting another company, 45 years after co-founding Apple with Steve Jobs:
Efforce, which has been in stealth mode for almost a year, is a marketplace for corporate or industrial building owners to have "green" projects funded.
According to Efforce, "investors can participate in energy efficiency projects buy acquiring tokenized future savings," while companies benefit from such improvements "at no cost." Using blockchain, "a smart contract redistributes the resulting savings to token holders and the companies without intermediaries based on exact consumption/savings data."
According to Wozniak, "energy consumption and CO2 emissions worldwide have grown exponentially, leading to climate change and extreme consequences to our environment. We can improve our energy footprint and lower our energy consumption without changing our habits. We can save the environment simply by making more energy improvements," he said a statement about the company.
So how are those eco-friendly, green cryptotokens generated?
(Score: 2) by kazzie on Tuesday December 08, @01:49PM
So if I get a lot of these Efforce cryptotokens, will I be effluent?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday December 08, @02:03PM (1 child)
Yall reckon Woz is aware of how much pollution mining publicly traded coins generates? Feel-good lies for everybody!
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Tuesday December 08, @02:22PM
This. Trading on his name - or what's left of it after all these years - to sell yet-another-blockchain. Is he broke, or something?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by EEMac on Tuesday December 08, @02:18PM (1 child)
> investors can participate in energy efficiency projects buy acquiring tokenized future savings
Impenetrable buzzwordspeak plus celebrity status and infinite venture capital. It's Y2K all over again!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday December 08, @02:38PM
This is just awful.
(Score: 2) by leon_the_cat on Tuesday December 08, @02:22PM (1 child)
Looks like a press release that is never going to achieve anything.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday December 08, @02:38PM
Right. The press release is like a complete buzz-word-bingo statement. It has all the right words and triggers all the right points it seems -- Green, eco friendly, blockchain, energy consumption, co2 emissions, climate change ... We get it, it's the feelgood company of the decade.
Then they sort of go and create a cryptocurrency which is more or less the least energy efficient thing we know. A massive waste of energy and then we (or they) are going to trade these things online to create some kind of value that will fund Green projects? So how are these green cryptotokens generated then? Only solar and wind energy?
Someone is (trying to) cashing in on something.