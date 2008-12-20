Gen. Chuck Yeager, an Air Force test pilot who became the first human to break the sound barrier, died Monday at the age of 97. His death was announced in a message on his official Twitter account attributed to Yeager's wife, actress Victoria Scott D'Angelo.

"It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET," she tweeted. "An incredible life well lived, America's greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever."

[...] Yeager's exploits were chronicled in Tom Wolfe's 1979 book and the 1983 film The Right Stuff, which followed the early days of the US space program. Yeager is portrayed in the film by actor Sam Shepard but makes a cameo appearance as Fred, a bartender at the legendary Poncho's Happy Bottom Riding Club.