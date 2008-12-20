Stories
Florida COVID-19 Data Scientist Raided by State Police, Computers Confiscated

posted by martyb on Wednesday December 09, @02:43AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the who-feels-safe-in-Florida-now? dept.
News Digital Liberty Security

takyon writes:

Armed police raid home of Florida scientist fired over Covid-19 data

Rebekah Jones, the Florida data scientist embroiled in a dispute with the state's Republican governor over the handling of coronavirus figures, had her home raided on Monday by armed police who confiscated her computers.

In a stream of posts on Twitter, Jones posted a video of the raid that showed state police carrying handguns escorting her out of her Tallahassee home. She can be heard saying: "He just pointed a gun at my children," with her husband and two children apparently upstairs at the time.

Jones claimed in her tweets that the raid was the work of Ron DeSantis, the governor with whom she has clashed repeatedly since she was fired by the state's department of health in May in a row over Covid-19 data. She compared the incident to sending "the gestapo", adding: "This is what happens to scientists who do their job honestly. This is what happens to people who speak truth to power."

The Florida department of law enforcement confirmed they had entered Jones's house on a search warrant. But in a statement the department said the action was related to a recent computer hack of the health department website, in which emergency response coordinators were sent an unauthorised message.

Also at CNN, The Verge, and The Hill.

  • (Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 09, @02:48AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 09, @02:48AM (#1085392)

     

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday December 09, @02:57AM (1 child)

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday December 09, @02:57AM (#1085394) Journal

    a recent computer hack of the health department website, in which emergency response coordinators were sent an unauthorised message.

    FTFY.
    Tak, could you please try to not lose links that provide an explanation? (in this case, for the benefit of those unaware of how floridian emergency services work).

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday December 09, @03:13AM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday December 09, @03:13AM (#1085400) Homepage Journal

    “On my phone is every communication I have ever had with someone who works with the state who has come to me in confidence and told me things that could get them fired,” she said.

    Mistake number one. Maybe she has an iphone with good protections? Except, the FBI has demonstrated that they CAN get into an iphone . . .

    The hack? Not sure what to think about that. Sometimes, violating a TOS is deemed a "hack" FFS, I'd need to know a lot more before I could have an opinion.

    The raid? Stupid broad - she opens her door before looking to see who the hell is out there? That's why they make doors with peep holes, windows, and chains, and deadbolts. I don't open MY door, until I have decided whether I even want to talk to the person on the porch.

    Sounds like heavy handed bullshit, unless the state has some real reason to think that Jones "hacked" their computer system.

