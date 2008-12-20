A number of different ransomware groups have adopted a new strategy designed to further intimidate victims: harassment over the phone.

Reports from multiple cybersecurity firms suggest the trend emerged in late summer and is targeted primarily at businesses suspected of using data backups to restore systems after an attack.

Ransomware operators known to have contacted victims via telephone include Sekhmet, Maze, Conti and Ryuk. According to security company Coveware, recurring call scripts suggest these groups may have outsourced the task to the same call center.

"We are aware of a 3rd party IT company working on your network. We continue to monitor and know that you are installing SentinelOne antivirus on all your computers. But you should know that it will not help," one victim was told over the phone.

"If you want to stop wasting your time and recover your data this week, we recommend that you discuss this situation with us in the chat or the problems on your network will never end."