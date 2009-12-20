Stories
Grand Theft GPU: $340,000 Worth of RTX 3090s “Fell Off a Truck” in China

Wednesday December 09, @05:46PM
Freeman writes:

Grand theft GPU: $340,000 worth of RTX 3090s "fell off a truck" in China:

Some time last week, thieves stole a large number of Nvidia-based RTX 3090 graphics cards from MSI's factory in mainland China. The news comes from Twitter user @GoFlying8, who posted what appears to be an official MSI internal document about the theft this morning, along with commentary from a Chinese language website.

Roughly translated—in other words, OCR scanned, run through Google Translate, and with the nastiest edges sawn off by yours truly—the MSI document reads something like this:

  • (Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday December 09, @05:59PM

    by Freeman (732) on Wednesday December 09, @05:59PM (#1085624) Journal

    Then, hit them, before they get to the store!

    "I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 09, @06:06PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 09, @06:06PM (#1085628)

    The department that redacts information would be proud of this summary. Everything after "Roughly translated—in other words, OCR scanned, run through Google Translate, and with the nastiest edges sawn off by yours truly—the MSI document reads something like this:" has been removed.

