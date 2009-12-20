from the land-of-lost-toys dept.
Grand theft GPU: $340,000 worth of RTX 3090s "fell off a truck" in China:
Some time last week, thieves stole a large number of Nvidia-based RTX 3090 graphics cards from MSI's factory in mainland China. The news comes from Twitter user @GoFlying8, who posted what appears to be an official MSI internal document about the theft this morning, along with commentary from a Chinese language website.
Roughly translated—in other words, OCR scanned, run through Google Translate, and with the nastiest edges sawn off by yours truly—the MSI document reads something like this:
