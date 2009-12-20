from the giant-piles-of-money dept.
Tesla plans to raise another $5 billion as value soars above $600 billion:
Tesla is planning to raise another $5 billion from Wall Street, the company announced in a Tuesday morning filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It will be the company's third round of fundraising this year and will bring its 2020 fundraising to $12 billion.
It's a good time for Tesla to raise money because Tesla's stock price hit a record high of $640 on Tuesday—a more than seven-fold increase since the start of 2020. Tesla's market capitalization is now around $600 billion, which means that Tesla's existing shareholders will give up less than 1 percent of their stake from the stock sale.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday December 09, @08:14PM
Those are all good, but you also want to look at the price/earnings ratio (P/E) . Reasonably valued is (generously) about 30-50 for tech stocks, overvalued is 80+ ... Tesla's oscillates around 1000.
One way to think about price/earnings ratio is "at this past year/quarter's earnings-per-share rate, how many years would it take to earn one share of stock?" So if Tesla's stock price dropped to 10% of what it is now, it would still be exuberantly (but maybe not irrationally) overvalued. I guess it really is the stock of the millenium :-)
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday December 09, @08:33PM
It only happening because the fed is engorging Wall Street. You are witnessing hyper inflation up in the stock market rain forest canopy. The trickle down will dry up soon
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Wednesday December 09, @08:20PM
It seems to me they're doing it to ramp up production of their cars and batteries. They've been working on automating construction of their factories, also, to speed up that part of the process. If Tesla can successfully do all that they will be able to manufacture the numbers of cars that really will eat the competitors' lunch.
Ford, GM, Daimler, and all the others are almost all working on their own EV models, but they have to work around and against the entrenched internal stakeholders who are fully invested in the internal combustion engine and all its components. Tesla doesn't have that; it has the luxury of building a new culture.
