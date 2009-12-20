The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the biggest overhaul of Australia's national security laws in four decades will see ASIO (Australian Security Intelligence Organisation — the nation's domestic intelligence agency) given powers to spy on Australians when they return from overseas and who had been working for a foreign power.

Intelligence review recommends biggest overhaul of national security laws since 1980s:

A 1600-page review conducted by former ASIO head Dennis Richardson has recommended the government establish a single Act to govern the use of electronic surveillance powers, requiring the repealing and rewriting of nearly 1000 pages of existing law. The government has accepted 199 of the review's 203 recommendations either in full or "in principle".

At present, foreign intelligence agencies such as the Australian Secret Intelligence Service and the Australian Signals Directorate can spy on Australians suspected of working for a foreign power while they are overseas, but ASIO cannot continue that covert activity once they are back in Australia.

After the changes to the law, ASIO's director-general will be able to seek a warrant from from the Attorney-General to allow ASIO to collect intelligence on Australians linked to a foreign power once they have returned home.