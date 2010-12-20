U.S. fusion scientists, notorious for squabbling over which projects to fund with their field's limited budget, have coalesced around an audacious goal. A 10-year plan presented last week to the federal Fusion Energy Sciences Advisory Committee is the first since the community tried to formulate such a road map in 2014 and failed spectacularly. It calls for the Department of Energy (DOE), the main sponsor of U.S. fusion research, to prepare to build a prototype power plant in the 2040s that would produce carbon-free electricity by harnessing the nuclear process that powers the Sun.

The plan formalizes a goal set out 2 years ago by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine and embraced in a March report from a 15-month-long fusion community planning process. It also represents a subtle but crucial shift from the basic research that officials in DOE's Office of Science have favored. "The community urgently wants to move forward with fusion on a time scale that can impact climate change," says Troy Carter, a fusion physicist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who chaired the planning committee. "We have to get started."