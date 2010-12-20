from the harnessing-the-power-of-the-sun dept.
U.S. physicists rally around ambitious plan to build fusion power plant:
U.S. fusion scientists, notorious for squabbling over which projects to fund with their field's limited budget, have coalesced around an audacious goal. A 10-year plan presented last week to the federal Fusion Energy Sciences Advisory Committee is the first since the community tried to formulate such a road map in 2014 and failed spectacularly. It calls for the Department of Energy (DOE), the main sponsor of U.S. fusion research, to prepare to build a prototype power plant in the 2040s that would produce carbon-free electricity by harnessing the nuclear process that powers the Sun.
The plan formalizes a goal set out 2 years ago by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine and embraced in a March report from a 15-month-long fusion community planning process. It also represents a subtle but crucial shift from the basic research that officials in DOE's Office of Science have favored. "The community urgently wants to move forward with fusion on a time scale that can impact climate change," says Troy Carter, a fusion physicist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who chaired the planning committee. "We have to get started."
[...] The plan that emerged does not call for a crash effort to build the prototype power plant. During the next decade, fusion researchers around the world will likely have their hands full completing and running ITER, the international fusion reactor under construction in southern France. ITER, a huge doughnut-shaped device called a tokamak, aims to show in the late 2030s that fusion can produce more energy than goes into heating and squeezing the plasma.
[...] The new fusion road map identifies technological gaps and nearer-term facilities to fill them (see partial list, below). "By identifying [a power plant] as a goal, that can trigger more research in those areas that support that mission," says Stephanie Diem, a fusion physicist at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
[...] No matter how things play out, the fusion plan expresses the will of younger scientists who led the community exercise, says Scott Baalrud, a plasma theorist at the University of Iowa. "People don't get into this career just to study the science that may one day, long after they're dead, lead to a fusion reactor," he says. "They want to get going and change the world."
I'm a US physicist and nobody invited me to any rallys.
Story of my life.
Plus, you know, catch up with China [independent.co.uk]. Now hopefully the administration has a stronger motivation to better fund projects like this.