Are Dining Tents a Safe Way to Eat Out During the Pandemic?

posted by Fnord666 on Friday December 11, @04:10AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
upstart writes in with an IRC submission for c0lo:

Are dining tents a safe way to eat out during the pandemic?:

Health experts say outdoor dining tents are generally safer than dining inside, but caution that they're not all equal.

Many restaurants are erecting individual tents, igloos and other outdoor structures that let people who are dining together avoid being indoors, where the coronavirus spreads more easily.

Experts say the structures should be well-ventilated. A tent with four walls and a roof, for example, might not have better ventilation than an indoor dining room.

"The more airflow through the structure, the better it is," says Dr. Isaac Weisfuse, a public health expert at Cornell University.

  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday December 11, @04:24AM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Friday December 11, @04:24AM (#1086175) Journal

    as long as you remain upwind

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 11, @04:58AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 11, @04:58AM (#1086181)

    Traffic fume or covid, that is the question.

