Fragments of energy – not waves or particles – may be the fundamental building blocks of the universe:
Matter is what makes up the universe, but what makes up matter? This question has long been tricky for those who think about it – especially for the physicists. Reflecting recent trends in physics, my colleague Jeffrey Eischen and I have described an updated way to think about matter. We propose that matter is not made of particles or waves, as was long thought, but – more fundamentally – that matter is made of fragments of energy.
[...] Our theory begins with a new fundamental idea – that energy always "flows" through regions of space and time.
Think of energy as made up of lines that fill up a region of space and time, flowing into and out of that region, never beginning, never ending and never crossing one another.
Working from the idea of a universe of flowing energy lines, we looked for a single building block for the flowing energy. If we could find and define such a thing, we hoped we could use it to accurately make predictions about the universe at the largest and tiniest scales.
There were many building blocks to choose from mathematically, but we sought one that had the features of both the particle and wave – concentrated like the particle but also spread out over space and time like the wave. The answer was a building block that looks like a concentration of energy – kind of like a star – having energy that is highest at the center and that gets smaller farther away from the center.
Much to our surprise, we discovered that there were only a limited number of ways to describe a concentration of energy that flows. Of those, we found just one that works in accordance with our mathematical definition of flow. We named it a fragment of energy. For the math and physics aficionados, it is defined as A = -⍺/r where ⍺ is intensity and r is the distance function.
Using the fragment of energy as a building block of matter, we then constructed the math necessary to solve physics problems. The final step was to test it out.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 11, @03:16PM
Thanks Jeffrey - much clearer now.
(Score: 2) by Snospar on Friday December 11, @03:18PM
The article reads a lot like "and that is why the decimal point is the fundamental building block of all mathematics". Aye, right.
Testing your new theory against your own model with your own assumptions and, well, what do you know? It all just works! Wow.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 11, @03:47PM
the fragment of energy is defined as A = -alpha / r, where alpha is the intensity and r is the distance function.
distance from what?!
in what reference system? because we know that distances are different from different references system.
also... this is not a fragment of energy, this is a function of "r", and if you integrate it you get infinity, especially if you are in more than one spatial dimension.
so you could at most call it an energy density, if you insist, although the infinity is still there.
if you can't be bothered to give a useful bit of information, but just write down a formula that doesn't actually make sense, I'd say you're doing crackpot science.
ah. you want me to pay money to read the source material?
if your theory was any good it would be in PRL or in Nature, not in an elite journal of essays that is not even ISI listed, despite it being 30 years old.