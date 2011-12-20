from the I-don't-think-so-Tim dept.
Uber wants drivers and delivery workers to get priority access to COVID-19 vaccine:
Given how reliant many people have become on rideshare drivers and especially delivery workers during the pandemic, Uber is pushing for them to get priority access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Today, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sent a letter to all 50 governors asking them to prioritize giving drivers and delivery workers the vaccine as essential workers.
[...] In the letter, Khosrowshahi argues that the work of drivers and delivery people has become essential. That's why Uber wants them to get the vaccine "quickly, easily and for free," he wrote in the letter. Additionally, Uber has offered to help share information about the vaccine and encourage those who are eligible to get vaccinated.
"After nine months on the frontlines keeping their communities running, we are asking governors in all 50 states to prioritize drivers and delivery people for early vaccine access," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement to TechCrunch. "Uber stands ready to do everything we can—leveraging our technology, our logistical expertise and our resources—to help protect the people working on our platform and bring vaccines to the public as quickly and efficiently as possible."
See also: Uber's letter to the US CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday December 11, @09:29PM (1 child)
But hey, they might as well ask, from the perspective of their responsibility to their shareholders (and drivers). I guess.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 11, @09:51PM
But wait, aren't all their drivers independent contractors, not employees? Uber's been to court more than once on that topic. Why would Uber all of a sudden start being nice to their gig-economy work force?
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 11, @09:46PM (1 child)
It would make far more sense to prioritize grocery workers as we come into contact with a huge swathe of the community and without us people would starve. Same goes for the supply chain that gets food to the stores. Arguably, it makes more sense than prioritizing medical professionals as we come into contact with pretty much everybody, even those not dining out or interacting with others will probably have to cone to a grocery store at some point during the week.
(Score: 2) by cmdrklarg on Friday December 11, @09:59PM
And you'd be wrong, as said medical professionals come into contact with sick individuals regularly, especially if they are caring for COVID patients. They MUST be first on the list.
That being said, grocery workers definitely fall under the "essential workers", and should be placed high on the list.
Will I ever forget to remember?