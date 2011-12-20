Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

US House Passes Bill to Tear Down Judiciary’s Paywall

posted by chromas on Friday December 11, @11:31PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the the-wall-just-got-10¢-lower dept.
News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

US House passes bill to tear down judiciary's paywall:

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the Open Courts Act. The bill aims to modernize PACER, the website that provides public access to federal court records. It also aims to eliminate PACER's paywall by 2025.

The PACER system represented a big advance for judicial transparency when it went online in the 1990s. But the system hasn't kept up with the times, with a user interface that has changed little since the days of dial-up Internet.

Each federal trial and bankruptcy court—around 200 courts in total—has its own distinct PACER website, with limited capabilities to search across multiple sites. Not only is this inconvenient for users, but maintaining dozens of separate websites is an administrative headache.

[...] The Open Courts Act aims to modernize the system in two phases. In the first phase, scheduled for completion by 2025, the courts would replace the current patchwork system with a national, searchable PACER website.

[...] After the House vote, the legislation must pass the Senate before it can go to President Trump for his signature. On Wednesday, a bipartisan pair of US senators—Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.)—introduced a Senate version of the Open Courts Act. It's not clear if advocates can get the bill through the Senate in the three weeks before the current session of Congress expires. But even if they fail, the successful House vote will give the proposal momentum in 2021.

Original Submission


«  Uber Wants Drivers and Delivery Workers to Get Priority Access to COVID-19 Vaccine
US House Passes Bill to Tear Down Judiciary’s Paywall | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 8 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by jasassin on Friday December 11, @11:36PM (2 children)

    by jasassin (3566) <jasassin@gmail.com> on Friday December 11, @11:36PM (#1086432) Journal

    In the first phase, scheduled for completion by 2025

    TMB could shoot that out his ass in a week, tops.

    --
    jasassin@gmail.com Key fingerprint = 0644 173D 8EED AB73 C2A6 B363 8A70 579B B6A7 02CA

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 11, @11:52PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 11, @11:52PM (#1086437)

      Wasn't Jared Kushner put in charge of the Coronavirus tracking website? We could tap into his expertise.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 12, @12:12AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 12, @12:12AM (#1086450)

      A single database query could fix that in the time it takes to commit. The technical issue isn't the problem.

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 11, @11:49PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 11, @11:49PM (#1086435)

    What about those clowns suing people for distributing law texts? On a copyright ground of all things? Was it in Georgia?

    That one really boiled me. Do you want people to follow law or not?

    "you broke the law"

    "what law?"

    "state bill 21398878-3443-22."

    "let me see the text."

    "pay up, it's copyrighted."

    • (Score: 3, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Saturday December 12, @12:08AM

      by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Saturday December 12, @12:08AM (#1086447) Homepage Journal

      I believe the fiasco in Georgia has been fixed, more or less. https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/27/us/politics/georgia-copyright-code-supreme-court.html [nytimes.com]

      Georgia Can’t Copyright Its Entire State Code, the Supreme Court Rules
      In a 5-to-4 ruling with unusual alliances, the court said that annotations cannot be copyrighted if they are the official work of state lawmakers.

      https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/19pdf/18-1150_7m58.pdf [supremecourt.gov]

      OCTOBER TERM, 2019 1
      Syllabus
      NOTE: Where it is feasible, a syllabus (headnote) will be released, as is
      being done in connection with this case, at the time the opinion is issued.
      The syllabus constitutes no part of the opinion of the Court but has been
      prepared by the Reporter of Decisions for the convenience of the reader.
      See United States v. Detroit Timber & Lumber Co., 200 U. S. 321, 337.
      SUPREME COURT OF THE UNITED STATES
      Syllabus
      GEORGIA ET AL. v. PUBLIC.RESOURCE.ORG, INC.
      CERTIORARI TO THE UNITED STATES COURT OF APPEALS FOR
      THE ELEVENTH CIRCUIT

      There may still be some wiggle room, but basically, if the annotations become part of the state's statutes, then they cannot be copyrighted. If annotations fail, for some reason, to become part of state statutes, then maybe they are still copyrighted?

      --
      Are you a cuck race theorist?

  • (Score: 2) by dwilson on Saturday December 12, @12:04AM (2 children)

    by dwilson (2599) Subscriber Badge on Saturday December 12, @12:04AM (#1086445)

    with a user interface that has changed little since the days of dial-up Internet.

    If that means it doesn't load javascript from a dozen different domains beyond the primary, doesn't require a hardware-accelerated browser, and doesn't time out, error out or otherwise fall flat on it's face when my internet connection gets the odd hiccup of 500ms to 8s of latency every ten to twentieth packet...

    then kindly post a guard with shoot-to-groin orders for any webmonkey who thinks they can improve on such a rare and exemplary user experience.

    --
    - D
(1)