US House passes bill to tear down judiciary's paywall:
The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the Open Courts Act. The bill aims to modernize PACER, the website that provides public access to federal court records. It also aims to eliminate PACER's paywall by 2025.
The PACER system represented a big advance for judicial transparency when it went online in the 1990s. But the system hasn't kept up with the times, with a user interface that has changed little since the days of dial-up Internet.
Each federal trial and bankruptcy court—around 200 courts in total—has its own distinct PACER website, with limited capabilities to search across multiple sites. Not only is this inconvenient for users, but maintaining dozens of separate websites is an administrative headache.
[...] The Open Courts Act aims to modernize the system in two phases. In the first phase, scheduled for completion by 2025, the courts would replace the current patchwork system with a national, searchable PACER website.
[...] After the House vote, the legislation must pass the Senate before it can go to President Trump for his signature. On Wednesday, a bipartisan pair of US senators—Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.)—introduced a Senate version of the Open Courts Act. It's not clear if advocates can get the bill through the Senate in the three weeks before the current session of Congress expires. But even if they fail, the successful House vote will give the proposal momentum in 2021.
(Score: 2) by jasassin on Friday December 11, @11:36PM (2 children)
TMB could shoot that out his ass in a week, tops.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 11, @11:52PM
Wasn't Jared Kushner put in charge of the Coronavirus tracking website? We could tap into his expertise.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 12, @12:12AM
A single database query could fix that in the time it takes to commit. The technical issue isn't the problem.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 11, @11:49PM (1 child)
What about those clowns suing people for distributing law texts? On a copyright ground of all things? Was it in Georgia?
That one really boiled me. Do you want people to follow law or not?
"you broke the law"
"what law?"
"state bill 21398878-3443-22."
"let me see the text."
"pay up, it's copyrighted."
(Score: 3, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Saturday December 12, @12:08AM
I believe the fiasco in Georgia has been fixed, more or less. https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/27/us/politics/georgia-copyright-code-supreme-court.html [nytimes.com]
https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/19pdf/18-1150_7m58.pdf [supremecourt.gov]
There may still be some wiggle room, but basically, if the annotations become part of the state's statutes, then they cannot be copyrighted. If annotations fail, for some reason, to become part of state statutes, then maybe they are still copyrighted?
(Score: 2) by dwilson on Saturday December 12, @12:04AM (2 children)
If that means it doesn't load javascript from a dozen different domains beyond the primary, doesn't require a hardware-accelerated browser, and doesn't time out, error out or otherwise fall flat on it's face when my internet connection gets the odd hiccup of 500ms to 8s of latency every ten to twentieth packet...
then kindly post a guard with shoot-to-groin orders for any webmonkey who thinks they can improve on such a rare and exemplary user experience.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday December 12, @12:09AM (1 child)
Best viewed with Internet Explorer version 3.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Saturday December 12, @12:48AM
No, they wrote for Netscape.