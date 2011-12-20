from the here-comes-skynet dept.
French army gets ethical go-ahead for bionic soldiers
The French armed forces now have permission to develop "augmented soldiers" following a report from a military ethics committee. The report, released to the public on Tuesday, considers medical treatments, prosthetics and implants that improve "physical, cognitive, perceptive and psychological capacities," and could allow for location tracking or connectivity with weapons systems and other soldiers.
[...] The committee said that France needs to maintain "operational superiority of its armed forces in a challenging strategic context" while respecting the rules governing the military, humanitarian law and the "fundamental values of our society." As a result, it has forbidden any modification that would affect a soldier's ability to manage the use of force or affect their sense of "humanity." Further examples of banned modifications include cognitive implants that would affect the exercise of a soldier's free will, or changes that would affect their reintegration into civilian life.
Armed forces minister Florence Parly said "invasive" augmentations such as implants are not currently part of military plans. "But we have to be clear, not everyone has the same scruples as us and we have to prepare ourselves for such a future," she said in a press release published Tuesday.
PDF here (8.1 MB, in French). Round table discussion (1h18m35s, also in French).
Also at BBC, IFLScience, and The Defense Post.
Related: U.S. Director of National Intelligence Claims China is Testing on Humans to Create Super Soldiers
China conducting biological tests to create super soldiers, US spy chief says
China has conducted testing on its army in the hope of creating biologically enhanced soldiers, according to the top intelligence official in the US.
John Ratcliffe, who has served as Donald Trump's director of national intelligence since May, made the claims in a newspaper editorial, where he warned that China "poses the greatest threat to America today".
[...] "US intelligence shows that China has even conducted human testing on members of the People's Liberation Army in hope of developing soldiers with biologically enhanced capabilities," Ratcliffe wrote. "There are no ethical boundaries to Beijing's pursuit of power."
Also at The Wall Street Journal (archive), BioSpace and Interesting Engineering:
In a report published last year in Jamestown, the authors Elsa Kania and Wilson VornDick offer insight into China's interest in gene editing.
"While the potential leveraging of CRISPR to increase human capabilities on the future battlefield remains only a hypothetical possibility at the present, there are indications that Chinese military researchers are starting to explore its potential," state the scholars, Elsa Kania, an expert on Chinese defense technology at the Center for a New American Security, and Wilson VornDick, a consultant on China matters and former Navy officer.
See also: State Dept. terminates five exchange programs with China, calling them 'propaganda'
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Saturday December 12, @04:31AM
I wonder if legionaries are a ethical loophole, they are not considered to be french -- they can chose to become citizens after years of service.
I like how they hold themselves up, noting they wont do it but they suspect others will. Eventually if the edge offered is big enough I gather said scruples will soften.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 12, @05:00AM
In WW2, soldiers were on meth so they had energy without sleep.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Saturday December 12, @05:02AM
As I suggested, in regard to the Chinese, the greatest augmentation to a warrior is a liberal arts education. Of course, and education in the arts of a free person mitigates against the role of a Universal Soldier. Paradox! Runaway as an example of failure to augment.
Tu Quoque, o Buteo buteo?