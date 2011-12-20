If the text messages on your Android phone have suddenly stopped working, you're not alone. Google pushed out a bad copy of the Carrier Services app, and the result was broken SMS on many Android phones. It also sounds like the company is rolling back the update and fixing the problem.

[...] Google pushed out version 50 of Carrier Services, and afterward, many users—including Samsung, OnePlus, LG, Motorola, and TCL customers—have reported sending-and-receiving issues for SMS.

[...] If you want to check your version of Carrier Services, the easiest way is to open the system settings, hit the search button in the top right, type in "Carrier Services," and press the app info result for the Carrier Services app (it has a multi-colored puzzle piece next to it).[...] If you're on version 50 and having problems, uninstalling app updates (available via the three-dot button in the top right) is a temporary fix.