from the educational-discount dept.
U.S. Schools Are Buying Phone-Hacking Tech That the FBI Uses to Investigate Terrorists:
In May 2016, a student enrolled in a high-school in Shelbyville, Texas, consented to having his phone searched by one of the district's school resource officers. Looking for evidence of a romantic relationship between the student and a teacher, the officer plugged the phone into a Cellebrite UFED to recover deleted messages from the phone. According to the arrest affidavit, investigators discovered the student and teacher frequently messaged each other, "I love you." Two days later, the teacher was booked into the county jail for sexual assault of a child.
The Cellebrite used to gather evidence in that case was owned and operated by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. But these invasive phone-cracking tools are not only being purchased by police departments. Public documents reviewed by Gizmodo indicate that school districts have been quietly purchasing these surveillance tools of their own for years.
[...] Gizmodo has reviewed similar accounting documents from eight school districts, seven of which are in Texas, showing that administrators paid as much $11,582 for the controversial surveillance technology. Known as mobile device forensic tools (MDFTs), this type of tech is able to siphon text messages, photos, and application data from student's devices. Together, the districts encompass hundreds of schools, potentially exposing hundreds of thousands of students to invasive cell phone searches.
[...] The Fourth Amendment protects people in the United States from unreasonable government searches and seizures, including their cell phones. While a search without a warrant is generally considered unreasonable, the situation in schools is a little different.
In the case New Jersey v. T.L.O , the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that schools do not necessarily need a warrant to search students so long as officials have a reasonable belief a student has broken the law or school policy, and the search is not unnecessarily intrusive and reasonably related in scope to the circumstances under which the search was originally justified. The "reasonableness" standard is extremely broad, largely deferential to the whims of school officials, and can serve as the basis for fishing expeditions ; courts have only rarely ruled that school searches violate the Fourth Amendment.
[...] Gizmodo reviewed student handbooks from four school districts with access to mobile extraction devices, and we found that none of the student handbooks prohibit administrators or resource officers from carrying out warrantless searches of personal electronic devices.
[...] Ultimately, Gizmodo's investigation turned up more questions than answers about why school districts have sought these devices and how they use them. Who is subject to these searches, and who is carrying them out? How many students have had their devices searched and what were the circumstances? Were students or their parents ever asked to give any kind of meaningful consent, or even notified of the phone searches in the first place? What is done with the data afterward? Can officials retain it for use in future investigations?
[...] While it is common and widely accepted that schools have the right to search students' lockers or even their cars, phones contain far more about their lives than any physical space ever could.
"Your phone contains things pertinent to your entire life off-campus as well as on. It really contains the most intimate map of who you are as a person, what your thoughts are and what you're doing, what your daily life is like," Quentin said. "And that is a much more invasive search, of things not pertaining to school, than a search of a locker or of a backpack."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 12, @06:53PM (1 child)
male hs student boning lonely female teacher? #notacrime. why is gender relevant? b/c i could sympathize with a victim of coercion if the situation were different, but i refuse to believe a 15+ male can't decide for himself if he wants some sweet teacher 'tang or not. give me a fucking break.
(Score: 2) by pe1rxq on Saturday December 12, @07:06PM
So you think males can not be raped?
You don't consider the relation between student and teacher (An authority figure who can pretty much destroy the rest of your live) a problem?
Idiot
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Saturday December 12, @06:56PM
Are not highschool students considered to be minors, as in property of their parental units? Are you allowed to do this without their consent or them being present or have some other guardian/socialworker type there to protect them?
(Score: 2) by Joe Desertrat on Saturday December 12, @07:00PM
If you make your life accessible using inherently insecure technology, you can expect this sort of abuse. Not saying it's right by any means, but it's clear that if authorities can do something to invade your privacy, they will. Use the technology with that in mind.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Saturday December 12, @07:05PM
In my kids district they use that; HOWEVER its for use on district devices (the ipads and shitty android tablets)
Come on lazy journalists, this wouldn't have been very hard to figure out. Oh hell yes in my kids district they will not issue a student a district-owned tablet without both the kid AND at least one parent signing a consent form that they understand the device is the property of the district solely for educational purposes and sexting is illegal and they can search devices at any time etc.
Yeah technically I suppose in a very nebulous sense a single mom could start dating a dude after she signs the consent form and then "dad" never technically gave consent for the district to search district owned property.
They put posters up all over the school along the lines of "The school owns the school's ipads and we can regulate and examine then as we see fit as you recall when you signed the annual consent form"
School has been a prison like environment for a LONG time, so this is actually consistent with existing policy and behavior.
This is probably why the idea of scanning the device seems quaintly retro. For years now, around here, they've wired each school up with cams everywhere like a prison, so they don't need text messages to see if a teacher is fucking a kid, they just watch the teacher fuck the kid on recordings of the cameras, then send the evidence to the cops.
Also the district owns all the servers the devices connect to; if a teacher and student sext over school district video conference solutions, they already record all that by policy "for absent kids", no need to access the physical end devices. Why pull evidence from a tamper-able end user device when you got the evidence sitting in the data center already?
(Score: 2) by srobert on Saturday December 12, @07:07PM
Children are being conditioned to accept what they will endure as adults, that antiquated notions of privacy are quaint relics of the past. As I get older I envision a future where these children are the young adult caregivers of my old age. I'm not going be comfortable with the bathroom camera in the nursing home, even if it is "for my protection".