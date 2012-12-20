In the case New Jersey v. T.L.O , the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that schools do not necessarily need a warrant to search students so long as officials have a reasonable belief a student has broken the law or school policy, and the search is not unnecessarily intrusive and reasonably related in scope to the circumstances under which the search was originally justified. The "reasonableness" standard is extremely broad, largely deferential to the whims of school officials, and can serve as the basis for fishing expeditions ; courts have only rarely ruled that school searches violate the Fourth Amendment.

[...] Gizmodo reviewed student handbooks from four school districts with access to mobile extraction devices, and we found that none of the student handbooks prohibit administrators or resource officers from carrying out warrantless searches of personal electronic devices.

[...] Ultimately, Gizmodo's investigation turned up more questions than answers about why school districts have sought these devices and how they use them. Who is subject to these searches, and who is carrying them out? How many students have had their devices searched and what were the circumstances? Were students or their parents ever asked to give any kind of meaningful consent, or even notified of the phone searches in the first place? What is done with the data afterward? Can officials retain it for use in future investigations?

[...] While it is common and widely accepted that schools have the right to search students' lockers or even their cars, phones contain far more about their lives than any physical space ever could.

"Your phone contains things pertinent to your entire life off-campus as well as on. It really contains the most intimate map of who you are as a person, what your thoughts are and what you're doing, what your daily life is like," Quentin said. "And that is a much more invasive search, of things not pertaining to school, than a search of a locker or of a backpack."