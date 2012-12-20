from the better-luck-next-time dept.
Virgin Galactic Aborts First Powered Spaceflight From New Mexico Spaceport :
On December 12th, Virgin Galactic aborted its first powered test flight of its tourist spaceplane, VSS Unity, from the company's home at Spaceport America in New Mexico. The vehicle's engine cut out after briefly igniting.
This morning, Richard Branson's space tourism company Virgin Galactic had to abort its first powered test flight of its spaceplane from the company's home in New Mexico, bringing the vehicle home before it could reach space. During the flight, the spaceplane's engine cut out too early and the vehicle's two pilots had to glide back down to the ground early.
The aborted engine ignition was caught live by a Twitch livestream provided by the outlet NASASpaceflight. The video showed the spaceplane, called VSS Unity, dropping away from its carrier aircraft in mid-air as planned. The vehicle then briefly ignited its main engine, according to the video, but the ignition cut out after just a moment. On a typical flight, the spaceplane's engine will stay ignited for a full minute, propelling the vehicle to the edge of space.
Once the engine cut out, VSS Unity turned into a glider and returned to its launch site in New Mexico. The company confirmed that VSS Unity landed safely on a runway after the abort, and the flight's two pilots, C.J. Sturckow and Dave Mackay, made it "back safe and sound." No passengers were on board this flight, though the vehicle was carrying a number of microgravity payloads for NASA. Virgin Galactic suggested it may replace the engine motor in the near future.
[...] Once commercial operations begin, Virgin Galactic's flights will include two test pilots and eventually up to six passengers in the crew cabin. Before they fly, passengers will spend up to three days training at Spaceport America before riding on VSS Unity. The first 600 passengers set to fly with the company have each paid $250,000 for their tickets, though Virgin Galactic claims those prices will change over time. The company also plans to reopen ticket sales sometime next year.
