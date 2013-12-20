from the the-whirled-in-which-we-live dept.
Self-Victimhood Is A Personality Type, Researchers Find:
[...] A new paper in the scientific journal Personality and Individual Differences posits a Tendency for Interpersonal Victimhood (TIV), an archetype defined by several truly toxic traits: a pathological need for recognition, a difficulty empathizing with others, feelings of moral superiority, and, importantly, a thirst for vengeance.
[...] In one of this paper's experiments, for instance, a computer split a pot of money between itself and a human participant; this person was led to believe the computer was also a human participant. Sometimes the pot was split unevenly, and the human participant was given a chance to take vengeance by reducing the computer's pot without enriching his own. Researchers discovered that participants classified as having higher TIV scores were "strongly associated with behavioral revenge" in this scenario.
TIV was also "associated with an increased experience of negative emotions, and entitlement to immoral behavior."
[...] Writing in Scientific American, psychologist Scott Barry Kaufman notes that "the researchers do not equate experiencing trauma and victimization with possessing the victimhood mindset. They point out that a victimhood mindset can develop without experiencing severe trauma or victimization."
Kaufman continues:
If socialization processes can instill in individuals a victimhood mindset, then surely the very same processes can instill in people a personal growth mindset. What if we all learned at a young age that our traumas don't have to define us? That it's possible to have experienced a trauma and for victimhood to not form the core of our identity? That it's even possible to grow from trauma, to become a better person, to use the experiences we've had in our lives toward working to instill hope and possibility to others who were in a similar situation? What if we all learned that it's possible to have healthy pride for an in-group without having out-group hate? That if you expect kindness from others, it pays to be kind yourself? That no one is entitled to anything, but we all are worthy of being treated as human?
Encouraging people not to be defined by their traumas—real or imagined—seems like solid advice. But when the traumatized person resents challenges to his victimhood status and wants to punish those who want to take it away from him, getting that advice across just might be a challenge.
Journal Reference:
Rahav Gabay, Boaz Hameiri, TammyRubel-Lifschitz. The tendency for interpersonal victimhood: The personality construct and its consequences, [link] Personality and Individual Differences (DOI: 10.1016/j.paid.2020.110134)
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Monday December 14, @03:48AM
I am deeply offended by this “study”.
(Score: 2) by black6host on Monday December 14, @03:52AM (2 children)
Who could they be talking about?
Remind you of anyone off the top of your head?
Sure does! [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 14, @04:10AM
Of the well-known people, the most obvious would be Hillary Clinton. She hits all the points.
Yes, I know who you were thinking about. No, he doesn't hit all the points. She does.
Really though, they aren't talking about any of those famous people. They are talking about your ordinary SJW collecting grievance points, both for self and on behalf of random sometimes-not-real other people. They are talking about the people who pester conference organizers to uninvite speakers over years-old tweets and unsubstantiated insults. They are talking about the people demanding every Open Source project have a Code of Conduct that can be abused to cause strife and drama, maybe even tossing out the project founders. They are talking about the people who try to get others fired for refusing to use made-up pronouns.
