Google Breakdown Causes Panic Across the Internet

posted by martyb on Monday December 14, @04:40PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the Lynchpin-division-reporting-in dept.
News

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Google services crashed today taking YouTube and other Google services offline with a cascading effect across the internet. Services hit include Discord and other third party online systems which depend on Google services to operate. This event has proven that having single entities such as Google and AWS as the backbone of the internet makes for a linchpin that can be pulled at any time.

I for one did not miss our Search Overlord.

[Ed. addition follows]

See also: CNET.

Things are slowly returning, but if you've been smashing your head against the wall in frustration, it helps to know it might not be entirely on your end.

From the CNET article:

According to DownDetector, the outage began around 6:25 a.m. ET (3:25 a.m. PT) and continued for over an hour. Google's own Workspace Status Dashboard showed all its services to be suffering outages. But Google Search appeared to still be working, as did Chrome. Around 7:40 a.m. ET (4:40 a.m. PT) services started coming back online.

Google's own statement shows the timings to be different, however. According to a statement from a Google spokesperson, the outage began at 3:47 a.m. PT and lasted around 45 minutes.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 14, @04:50PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 14, @04:50PM (#1087206)

    This never happened.

  • (Score: 3, Informative) by gtomorrow on Monday December 14, @04:50PM (1 child)

    by gtomorrow (2230) on Monday December 14, @04:50PM (#1087207) Journal

    I for one did not miss our Search Overlord.

    And if you hadn't mentioned it, I wouldn't have even noticed!

    • (Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Monday December 14, @04:53PM

      by BsAtHome (889) on Monday December 14, @04:53PM (#1087210)

      Ditto, not a single problem encountered. Nice to know that the right infrastructure is blocked at the local gates.

  • (Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Monday December 14, @04:54PM

    by Phoenix666 (552) on Monday December 14, @04:54PM (#1087212) Journal

    Guess it turns out censoring the entire Internet is more than even Google can manage.

    Washington DC delenda est.

  • (Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Monday December 14, @04:57PM

    by PiMuNu (3823) Subscriber Badge on Monday December 14, @04:57PM (#1087216)

    Sounds like it was their authentication servers that went down, rather than google as a whole. So if you don't need to login, you were okay.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 14, @05:06PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 14, @05:06PM (#1087219)

    pornhub removes majority of its videos. google is yet to comment on rumors that employees, frustrated at the move by pornhub, have staged the equivalent of a walk-out.

