Google services crashed today taking YouTube and other Google services offline with a cascading effect across the internet. Services hit include Discord and other third party online systems which depend on Google services to operate. This event has proven that having single entities such as Google and AWS as the backbone of the internet makes for a linchpin that can be pulled at any time.

I for one did not miss our Search Overlord.

[Ed. addition follows]

See also: CNET.

Things are slowly returning, but if you've been smashing your head against the wall in frustration, it helps to know it might not be entirely on your end.

From the CNET article:

According to DownDetector, the outage began around 6:25 a.m. ET (3:25 a.m. PT) and continued for over an hour. Google's own Workspace Status Dashboard showed all its services to be suffering outages. But Google Search appeared to still be working, as did Chrome. Around 7:40 a.m. ET (4:40 a.m. PT) services started coming back online. Google's own statement shows the timings to be different, however. According to a statement from a Google spokesperson, the outage began at 3:47 a.m. PT and lasted around 45 minutes.