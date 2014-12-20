Workers at the Taiwanese-run Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing near Bangalore smashed glass panels with rods and flipped cars on their side.

[...] CCTV cameras, fans and lights were torn down, while a car was set on fire, footage shared on social media showed.

[...] A local trade union leader alleged that there was "brutal exploitation" of factory workers in sweatshop conditions at the iPhone manufacturing plant.

"The state government has allowed the company to flout the basic rights," Satyanand, who uses one name, told The Hindu newspaper.

[...] Labour unrest is not uncommon in India, with workers paid poorly and given few or no social security benefits.