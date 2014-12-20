The international news agency AFP reports on a violent rampage at a Taiwanese-run iPhone factory in southern India" leading to over 100 arrests. About 2,000 workers were involved in the protest, reports the Verge, citing the Indian Express newspaper.
The workers are protesting over allegations of unpaid wages and exploitation, according to AFP. "Local media reported workers saying they had not been paid for up to four months and were being forced to do extra shifts..."
Workers at the Taiwanese-run Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing near Bangalore smashed glass panels with rods and flipped cars on their side.
[...] CCTV cameras, fans and lights were torn down, while a car was set on fire, footage shared on social media showed.
[...] A local trade union leader alleged that there was "brutal exploitation" of factory workers in sweatshop conditions at the iPhone manufacturing plant.
"The state government has allowed the company to flout the basic rights," Satyanand, who uses one name, told The Hindu newspaper.
[...] Labour unrest is not uncommon in India, with workers paid poorly and given few or no social security benefits.