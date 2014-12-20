Stories
Linux 5.10 Didn't Even Last 24 Hours... Linux 5.10.1 Released Due to Bugs

posted by martyb on Tuesday December 15, @03:23AM
from the this-time-for-sure! dept.
News OS

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for Runaway1956:

Linux 5.10 Didn't Even Last 24 Hours... Linux 5.10.1 Released Due To Bugs - Phoronix:

It was just yesterday evening -- less than 24 hours ago -- that Linux 5.10 LTS was released but already the first point release has arrived due to bugs in the storage code.

[...] Linux 5.10.1 has just two fixes, both of which affect the storage code.

[...] The problems are bad enough -- especially anytime bugs affect kernel code related to storage -- that led to the immediate release of Linux 5.10.1.

So is out there and users are encouraged to upgrade if not already on this latest LTS series...;

Where you can get it: Linux 5.10.1

Original Submission


