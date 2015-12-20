Though the popular vote for the next President of the United States of America was held in early November, today is the day the next President is actually selected.

The popular vote of the people is actually to select electors whose votes are what actually select the next President.

The 538 electors who make up the Electoral College are gathering today in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to formally cast their votes for president.

This is a procedural step that typically goes unnoticed. But it has taken on outsize importance this year as President Trump continues to attack the election results.

Today's electoral votes will confirm Joe Biden as the rightful 46th president and California Sen. Kamala Harris as vice president.

