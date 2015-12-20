Though the popular vote for the next President of the United States of America was held in early November, today is the day the next President is actually selected.
The popular vote of the people is actually to select electors whose votes are what actually select the next President.
From the live update page Electoral College votes to affirm Biden's win:
- The 538 electors who make up the Electoral College are gathering today in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to formally cast their votes for president.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 15, @01:16AM
Best First Post Ever.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by leon_the_cat on Tuesday December 15, @01:25AM (3 children)
so far from over.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 15, @01:26AM
Trump lost. Get over it. Sounds familiar ?
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday December 15, @01:26AM (1 child)
So at this point Schmuck a l'Orange is playing Calvinball. Gotcha.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday December 15, @01:50AM
Donald Trump is too lazy and unfocussed to stay in power despite losing an election, but the republicans have shown several times they don't really care about anything except getting power, then keeping it.
The next time they may well have a less lazy, more organised figurehead to rally behind, and they've spent the last few weeks getting people used to the idea that election results are open to debate.
Once they're able to get to the Supreme Court with an even half-decent argument elections might become even less important than they are now.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 15, @01:35AM
The VP has the right and duty to count the votes. Nobody else gets to decide what might be a valid vote to be counted.
In US history, the VP has taken advantage of this, once even making himself president. Members of congress tried to object, and he coldly said that "the floor is not open for debate". It was his decision alone, according to the US constitution.
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 15, @01:36AM
(Score: 4, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday December 15, @01:41AM (2 children)
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday December 15, @01:43AM (1 child)
Just curious, what form will your "resistance" take? I've been wondering for a while if this is what's going to get you to drag your arthritic old carcass up the nearest clock tower, or into a hardware store with an order for 20 times your body weight in fertilizer...
(Score: 3, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday December 15, @01:47AM
I think we'll follow the Dem's recent example. We'll waste 3 years plus or minus before filing sham impeachment proceedings.
