The iPhone's original—and unofficial—app store has sued Apple, accusing the company of having a monopoly on the distribution of apps.

Cydia, an app store created and launched in 2007 by Jay "Saurik" Freeman, one of the original jailbreakers filed the lawsuit against Apple on Thursday.

"Were it not for Apple's anti competitive acquisition and maintenance of an illegal monopoly over iOS app distribution, users today would actually be able to choose how and where to locate and obtain iOS apps, and developers would be able to use the iOS app distributor of their choice," the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit was first reported by The Washington Post.