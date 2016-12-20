from the not-enough-gap dept.
Academics turn RAM into Wi-Fi cards to steal data from air-gapped systems:
Academics from an Israeli university have published new research today detailing a technique to convert a RAM card into an impromptu wireless emitter and transmit sensitive data from inside a non-networked air-gapped computer that has no Wi-Fi card.
Named AIR-FI, the technique is the work of Mordechai Guri, the head of R&D at the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, in Israel.
Over the last half-decade, Guri has led tens of research projects that investigated stealing data through unconventional methods from air-gapped systems.
[...] In his research paper, titled "AIR-FI: Generating Covert WiFi Signals from Air-Gapped Computers," Guri shows that perfectly timed read-write operations to a computer's RAM card can make the card's memory bus emit electromagnetic waves consistent with a weak Wi-Fi signal.
This signal can then be picked up by anything with a Wi-Fi antenna in the proximity of an air-gapped system, such as smartphones, laptops, IoT devices, smartwatches, and more.
Journal Reference:
Guri, Mordechai. AIR-FI: Generating Covert Wi-Fi Signals from Air-Gapped Computers, (DOI: https://arxiv.org/abs/2012.06884)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 16, @01:51PM
There will be cellular modems placed into the air gapped systems for convenience.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday December 16, @02:23PM
So this is the same Israeli university that keeps pumping out one, or two, of these things a year. They subvert some part of the system to do something which is a horribly slow transfer rate (less then 100 bytes per second) to transfer data out in some unconventional way -- blinking LED:s, spinning fans, turning some components on and off to measure electricity etc.
I guess it's time to wonder what they'll do next time, spin the floppy motor really fast to generate noise that can be picked up by a microphone ... Right nobody has floppies anymore unless the system is antique or just really old.
If you air-gap a system none of those other things are supposed to be within proximity of it. It would be the height of stupidity to air-gap a, or some, machines and then put a wi-fi router next to it. But I guess once should never underestimate human stupidity or laziness.