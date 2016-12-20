Cyberpunk 2077 has involved months of crunch, despite past promises:
Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most highly anticipated video games of the past decade, has already been delayed three times. Employees at CD Projekt Red, the Polish studio behind the game, have reportedly been required to work long hours, including six-day weeks, for more than a year. The practice is called "crunch" in the video game industry, and it is sadly all too common.
It's also something that the leadership at CD Projekt Red said wasn't going to happen to the people making Cyberpunk 2077.
[...] In January 2020, CD Projekt announced the game's first delay. [...] That same day, during a public call with investors, CD Projekt revealed that crunch would ultimately be needed to get the game done on time. It would also be mandatory for at least some employees.
[...] In September, Bloomberg reiterated what CD Projekt's leaders said to investors months before. A leaked email mandated six-day work weeks. Crunch had become a requirement, and according to anonymous employees, some developers had been working nights and weekends "for more than a year."
[...] But let's not sugarcoat it: Crunch is cruel. It is the result of poor management, and evidence of a disregard for the people working to make the games that we love to play. Crunch at this scale, and for this duration, casts a shadow over Cyberpunk 2077 — and actively undermines some of the progressive and cautionary themes no doubt present in the game itself.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday December 16, @03:58PM (1 child)
The only way this kind of abuse stops is when the abused walk away.
I worked for a struggling UAV maker, when they laid everybody off the day before Christmas vacation I started looking elsewhere immediately - was re-employed in a better situation within 2 months. They offered "possible rehire" but only to those who would put up with pay cuts and other employee abuse. Hindsight crystal ball: they got sued for bad business practices and put out of business within 3 years after I left.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 16, @04:05PM
this is a Polish studio.
in Poland, the government says "Respect my authority" and means it, and your happy experience of law and order does not apply.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday December 16, @04:03PM
Crunch time is always going to happen. Why? Because estimates are always wrong. And always wrong on the short side. Even if management doesn't take an estimate you meant to be long and use it as an excuse to add shit that's going to take more time, shit always comes up that takes more time than you expected. Nobody ever does everything perfect the first time on a project of any scale.
As for the "progressive and cautionary themes" crap? Eat a dick, you SJW fucktard. Keep your fucking politics to yourself and out of my video games.
(Score: 2) by leon_the_cat on Wednesday December 16, @04:11PM
