Trucks with first COVID-19 vaccine in US get ready to roll:
The first of many freezer-packed COVID-19 vaccine vials made their way to distribution sites across the United States on Sunday, as the nation's pandemic deaths approached the horrifying new milestone of 300,000.
The rollout of the Pfizer vaccine, the first to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration, ushers in the biggest vaccination effort in U.S. history — one that health officials hope the American public will embrace, even as some have voiced initial skepticism or worry. Shots are expected to be given to health care workers and nursing home residents beginning Monday.
[...] "This is a historic day," said Richard W. Smith, who oversees operations in the Americas for FedEx Express, which is delivering 630-some packages of vaccine to distribution sites across the country. United Parcel Service also is transporting a share of the vaccine.
[...] Dr. Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the FDA, which approved the Pfizer vaccine Friday, has repeatedly insisted that the agency's decision was based on science, not politics, despite a White House threat to fire him if the vaccine wasn't approved before Saturday.
[...] While the vaccine was determined to be safe, regulators in the U.K. are investigating several severe allergic reactions. The FDA's instructions tell providers not to give it to those with a known history of severe allergic reactions to any of its ingredients.
The Moderna vaccine will be reviewed by an expert panel Thursday and soon afterward could be allowed for public use.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 16, @06:18PM (1 child)
fwiw, have had much better luck with UPS than FedEx this year. One FedEx 2nd day box went to a city a hundred miles away...and then the FedEx tracking page said, "Out for delivery" every day for over a week. That local delivery never did get to us! The sender eventually cancelled the shipment and had it returned.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday December 16, @06:34PM
Well they wanted to ratfuck the election but they accidentally declared war on Christmas.
USPS ‘gridlocked’ as historic crush of holiday packages sparks delays [washingtonpost.com]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday December 16, @06:20PM
After ten years of intensive testing, the vax is ready!!
Oh, wait . . . ten months?
#lockhimup #notmypresident #resistance #impeachhimnow #walkaway
(Score: 3, Funny) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday December 16, @06:36PM
Donald Trump should definitely get credit for this vaccine that will protect us from a hoax virus!
(Score: 2) by nostyle on Wednesday December 16, @06:36PM (1 child)
Can we stop showing nurses sticking hypodermic needles into people's arms several dozen times on every newscast?
Oh, and watching video of running conveyors full of vaccine vials is somewhat less interesting than watching grass grow.
---
More instructive would be an animated bar graph of stacked delivery trucks illustrating the projected delivery schedule.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 16, @06:58PM
You think that editors should actually work on entertainment and information, as opposed to collage-style gaps between talking heads? What kinda freak are you, anyway?