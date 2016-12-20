A person behind a October 2016 cyberattack that temporarily crippled Sony's Playstation Network and other online services has pleaded guilty to committing the act as a juvenile, Justice Department officials in New Hampshire said Thursday.

For no fewer than 11 months, officials said, the individual "conspired with others" to create possibly multiple botnets, one of which was used in 2016 to launch a distributed denial-of-service attack against the PlayStation Network.

[...] The former-juvenile offender's sentence will be decided next month.