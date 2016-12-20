Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Sentencing Nears for Gamer Who DDoS'd PlayStation Network as a Minor

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday December 16, @08:10PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the don't-do-the-crime-if-you-can't-do-the-time dept.
Security

upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

Sentencing Nears for Gamer Who DDoS'd PlayStation Network as a Minor:

A person behind a October 2016 cyberattack that temporarily crippled Sony's Playstation Network and other online services has pleaded guilty to committing the act as a juvenile, Justice Department officials in New Hampshire said Thursday.

For no fewer than 11 months, officials said, the individual "conspired with others" to create possibly multiple botnets, one of which was used in 2016 to launch a distributed denial-of-service attack against the PlayStation Network.

[...] The former-juvenile offender's sentence will be decided next month.

Original Submission


«  Trucks with First COVID-19 Vaccine in US Get Ready to Roll
Sentencing Nears for Gamer Who DDoS'd PlayStation Network as a Minor | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 16, @08:16PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 16, @08:16PM (#1088232)

    Oh, baby! The thought makes my dick hard. That's why we punish people, right? Sexual relief?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 16, @08:20PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 16, @08:20PM (#1088235)

      The prison rape gangs need fresh meat, or they get frisky.

(1)