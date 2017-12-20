Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

GTK 4.0 Toolkit Officially Released

posted by martyb on Thursday December 17, @06:02AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Software

takyon writes:

GTK 4.0 Toolkit Officially Released

GTK 4.0 features new widgets and reworks to existing elements, integrated media playback support, GPU acceleration improvements like work on its new Vulkan renderer, and better macOS support are some of the leading highlights. Some other additions include data transfer improvements, overhauling shaders, GPU accelerated scrolling, custom entry widgets are easy to make, OpenGL rendering improvements beyond the Vulkan work, restoring work on HTMl5 Broadway, better Windows support, and more.

GTK 4.0 is now considered stable for applications to begin supporting it. GTK 3 will continue to be maintained for the "foreseeable future" while GTK 2 is no longer going to be supported beyond one more point release.

GTK 4.0.

Original Submission


«  SpaceX Won “Rural” FCC Funding in Surprising Places, Like Major Airports
GTK 4.0 Toolkit Officially Released | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.