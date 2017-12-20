GTK 4.0 features new widgets and reworks to existing elements, integrated media playback support, GPU acceleration improvements like work on its new Vulkan renderer, and better macOS support are some of the leading highlights. Some other additions include data transfer improvements, overhauling shaders, GPU accelerated scrolling, custom entry widgets are easy to make, OpenGL rendering improvements beyond the Vulkan work, restoring work on HTMl5 Broadway, better Windows support, and more.

GTK 4.0 is now considered stable for applications to begin supporting it. GTK 3 will continue to be maintained for the "foreseeable future" while GTK 2 is no longer going to be supported beyond one more point release.