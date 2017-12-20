Stories
Revealed: China Suspected of Spying on Americans Via Caribbean Phone Networks

posted by martyb on Thursday December 17, @08:47AM
Revealed: China suspected of spying on Americans via Caribbean phone networks

China appears to have used mobile phone networks in the Caribbean to surveil US mobile phone subscribers as part of its espionage campaign against Americans, according to a mobile network security expert who has analysed sensitive signals data.

The findings paint an alarming picture of how China has allegedly exploited decades-old vulnerabilities in the global telecommunications network to route "active" surveillance attacks through telecoms operators.

The alleged attacks appear to be enabling China to target, track, and intercept phone communications of US phone subscribers, according to research and analysis by Gary Miller, a Washington state-based former mobile network security executive.

