Russian government hackers are believed to be responsible for infiltrating computer systems at multiple U.S. agencies in recent months, including the Pentagon, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of the Treasury, according to government agencies and media reports. Russia has denied the accusations.
The hack hinged on a vulnerability on a software monitoring product from SolarWinds, a company based in Austin, Texas. The company works widely with the federal government and hundreds of large U.S. companies. Many use SolarWinds' Orion software to monitor their computer networks.
SolarWinds has some 300,000 customers but says "fewer than 18,000" installed the version of its Orion products earlier this year that now appears to have been compromised.
So far, the list of affected U.S. government entities includes the Commerce Department, Department of Homeland Security, the Pentagon, the Treasury Department, the U.S. Postal Service and the National Institutes of Health.
The incident is the latest in what has become a long list of suspected Russian electronic incursions into other nations – particularly the U.S. – under President Vladimir Putin. Multiple countries say Russia was previously found to have used hackers, bots and other means in attempts to influence elections in the U.S. and elsewhere.
What We Know About Russia's Latest Alleged Hack Of The U.S. Government
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 18, @06:44AM
How come Russia's blamed for it? Did Biden won?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 18, @06:44AM (1 child)
The Russians did it! They did everything. They even put us on the moon. And the Jets are still undefeated woo hoo!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 18, @07:11AM
Russians made them use windows and hookbuo critical infrastructure to the internet.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 18, @07:19AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 18, @07:32AM
It's interesting that SolarWinds (SWi) has taken a drubbing in the stock market, insiders sold hundreds of millions in shares before the breach announcement, and bunch of legal vultures are preparing class-action lawsuits.
Typical Corporate America.