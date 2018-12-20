from the operation-warp-the-speed dept.
States say federal government cutting COVID-19 vaccine allocations"
Officials in several states have said the federal government told them to expect fewer doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine next week than originally anticipated.
[...] Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) tweeted Thursday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "has informed us that WA’s vaccine allocation will be cut by 40 percent next week — and that all states are seeing similar cuts."
[...] Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) said Wednesday that per "the direction of Operation Warp Speed’s General Perna, that estimate was tightened significantly down to 4.3 million doses shipped nationally next week. The following week, originally projected for another 8.8 million, is also now also scheduled to be 4.3 million," NBC 5Chicago reported.
[...] A spokesperson for Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services told Axios that the state is expected to received fewer doses next week than it originally anticipated. "We were not provided an explanation," Lynn Sutfin said in an emailed statement.
[...] [and the list goes on]
Meanwhile Pfizer Says It Has Millions Of Vaccine Doses ‘Sitting In Our Warehouse’—But Hasn’t Been Told Where To Send Them
In a press release issued Thursday, Pfizer said that the company has millions of doses of its Covid-19 vaccines sitting in warehouses that have not been delivered because the company has not received shipping instructions from the federal government.
Somebody may have taken some stock market bets on Moderna, ummm?
It wouldn't be fair for me to take this vaccine, please give it to someone that is in need.
Why are you linking to four month old articles?
So were their estimates really just off by that much, or did some of this stuff "disappear"?
