China Recovers Chang’e-5 Moon Samples after Complex 23-Day Mission

coolgopher writes:

China recovers Chang'e-5 moon samples after complex 23-day mission:

China has recovered precious lunar samples after a successful reentry and landing of the Chang'e-5 return capsule.

The roughly 300-kilogram Chang'e-5 return capsule performed a ballistic skip reentry at 12:33 p.m. Eastern Dec. 16, effectively bouncing off the atmosphere over the Arabian Sea before reentry.

The capsule containing around 2 kilograms of drilled and scooped lunar material landed in the grasslands of Siziwang Banner at 12:59 p.m. Recovery vehicles located the capsule shortly after.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 18, @11:40PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 18, @11:40PM (#1089086)

    Not precious.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 19, @12:15AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 19, @12:15AM (#1089105)

    "Chinese" moon rock, i.e., counterfeit - probably some chunk of dirt from gobi desert.

