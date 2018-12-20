China has recovered precious lunar samples after a successful reentry and landing of the Chang'e-5 return capsule.

The roughly 300-kilogram Chang'e-5 return capsule performed a ballistic skip reentry at 12:33 p.m. Eastern Dec. 16, effectively bouncing off the atmosphere over the Arabian Sea before reentry.

The capsule containing around 2 kilograms of drilled and scooped lunar material landed in the grasslands of Siziwang Banner at 12:59 p.m. Recovery vehicles located the capsule shortly after.