from the rock-on! dept.
China recovers Chang'e-5 moon samples after complex 23-day mission:
China has recovered precious lunar samples after a successful reentry and landing of the Chang'e-5 return capsule.
The roughly 300-kilogram Chang'e-5 return capsule performed a ballistic skip reentry at 12:33 p.m. Eastern Dec. 16, effectively bouncing off the atmosphere over the Arabian Sea before reentry.
The capsule containing around 2 kilograms of drilled and scooped lunar material landed in the grasslands of Siziwang Banner at 12:59 p.m. Recovery vehicles located the capsule shortly after.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 18, @11:40PM
Not precious.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 19, @12:15AM
"Chinese" moon rock, i.e., counterfeit - probably some chunk of dirt from gobi desert.