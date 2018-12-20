During a test flight from Beale Air Force Base, California on Monday, an artificial intelligence agent named ARTUµ assumed control and direction of a radar on a U.S. Air Force U-2S Dragon Lady spy plane and assumed responsibility for tactical navigation while a USAF pilot flew the aircraft and coordinated with the AI agent.

According to the Air Force, the test sortie was a reconnaissance mission during a simulated missile strike. ARTUµ was tasked with finding enemy launchers (surface to air missiles) while the U-2 pilot scanned for adversary aircraft, sharing the U-2's radar with the AI co-pilot.

The Air Force characterized the test flight as a "major leap forward for national defense in the digital age" referring to ARTUµ as a "working aircrew member." The service claims that this test is the first time that artificial intelligence has been "safely" put in charge of any U.S. military system.

Live flight experiments by other militaries with indirect AI command-control haven't been acknowledged publicly but have likely taken place. Israel has acknowledged AI-enabled target identification capabilities for weapons like its Spice 250 bombs which can be carried on its F-16s.