U.S. investigating 5 allergic reactions to Pfizer coronavirus vaccine - National:
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating around five allergic reactions that happened after people were administered Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine in the United States this week, a top FDA official said late on Friday.
Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said at a press conference that the allergic reactions had been reported in more than one state, including in Alaska.
Marks also said that a chemical called polyethylene glycol (PEG) that is an ingredient in the Pfizer vaccine — as well as the Moderna Inc vaccine authorized on Friday — "could be the culprit" causing the reactions.
Marks said that allergic reactions to PEG could be somewhat more common than previously understood.
The cases in Alaska were similar to two cases reported last week in Britain.
(Score: 3, Informative) by c0lo on Monday December 21, @08:17AM (1 child)
TFA is dated Dec 18 2020. A quick search after the number of people vaccinated in US gets [nytimes.com] "at least 128,000 people vaccinated" (for the same date!)
So 5/128,000 = 0.000039 or about 4 per 100,000 as maximal value
In the United States, peanut allergy is present in 0.6% of the population. [wikipedia.org] or about 600 per 100,000.
----
Approximate percentage of people vaccinated required to extinguish COVID (sooner or later) 60–72% [thelancet.com]
Naturally, the higher the percentage of people vaccinated, the sooner one can revert to a normal life without killing people at risk.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 2) by driverless on Monday December 21, @08:24AM
What's being cited in conspiracy-theory circles, and what will be the only thing seen by the anti-vaxxers, is this [cdc.gov]. The idiots used the term "health impact events", a specific medical term, in a document that's accessible to Joe and Betty Numbnuts. "ZOMG the vaccine has already KILLED, KILLED I TELL YOU, over THREE THOUSAND PEOPLE! It's LETHAL! They're LYING TO US about how safe it is! Forward this on and let everyone else know! Post it to Fecebook, the only news source you can trust!".