Cookie banners are one of the most annoying parts of browsing the web, forcing you to click accept or deny on multiple sites. Microsoft-owned GitHub is starting to address this aggravation by removing cookie banners from its site this week. "At GitHub, we want to protect developer privacy, and we find cookie banners quite irritating, so we decided to look for a solution," explains GitHub CEO Nat Friedman. "After a brief search, we found one: just don't use any non-essential cookies. Pretty simple, really."

GitHub, which operates independently from Microsoft, has now removed all nonessential cookies, meaning the site doesn't send any information to third-party analytics services. This is a change that's turned into a commitment, so GitHub will only ever use cookies that are required and none to track, display ads, or send information elsewhere.