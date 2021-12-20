The largest U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin announced Dec. 20 it has inked a deal to acquire rocket engine manufacturer Aerojet Rocketdyne for $4.4 billion.

James Taiclet, Lockheed Martin's president and CEO, said the acquisition gives the company a larger footprint in space and hypersonic technology.

He said Aerojet Rocketdyne's propulsion systems already are key components of Lockheed Martin's supply chain across several business areas.

"The proposed acquisition adds substantial expertise in propulsion to Lockheed Martin's portfolio," the company said in a news release.

[...] The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2021. It is subject to regulatory approvals and has yet to be approved by Aerojet Rocketdyne's stockholders.