Swiss Say Uber Eats Must Register as Postal Service Provider

posted by Fnord666 on Monday December 21, @05:11PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the delivery-please dept.
Swiss say Uber Eats must register as postal service provider:

Switzerland's postal supervisory authority, PostCom, announced Thursday that the U.S.-based company's Swiss affiliate needs to register as a postal service provider by the end of January, though it can contest the decision.

Following a nearly year-long assessment, PostCom found that at least part of Uber Eats' business falls under postal legislation. Food packages in essence meet the criteria for postal service, and "the nature of the contents isn't relevant when it comes to the properties of a package," PostCom said in a statement.

[...] Previously, Uber Switzerland challenged the obligation to subject itself to Swiss postal law, arguing that it was not in contractual relationship with restaurants for which the deliveries were made, PostCom said.

  • (Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday December 21, @05:15PM

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Monday December 21, @05:15PM (#1089935)

    The poor shmucks doing the deliveries forced to work as "business parners" now have a chance to be classified as postal workers and receive benefits like the rest of us. It's high time someone reined in the so-called gig economy, which is nothing more than shirking social laws for the purpose of implementing wage slavery.

