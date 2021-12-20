Stories
Google's Antitrust Case Won't Go to Trial Until Sept. 2023

posted by Fnord666 on Monday December 21, @10:02PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the plenty-of-time dept.
upstart writes in with an IRC submission for c0lo:

Google's antitrust case won't go to trial until Sept. 2023:

The U.S. government's attempt to prove Google has been using its dominance of online search to stifle competition and innovation at the expense of consumers and advertisers won't go to trial for nearly three years.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta on Friday set a tentative trial date of Sept. 12, 2023 for the landmark case that the Justice Department filed two months ago.

"This dispels the notion that we would go to trial quickly," said Mehta during a conference call with government and Google lawyers to go over the ground rules for exchanging confidential documents and deposing top Google executives.

He estimated that once the trial begins it will last about 5 1/2 weeks in his Washington, D.C., courtroom.

[...] With the trial still years away, Google will conceivably become an even more imposing force before the federal government and the attorneys general in dozens of states get their day in court. Another antitrust case filed Thursday is seeking to preempt Google's dominance in other still-emerging fields of technology such as voice-activated devices in the home and internet-connected cars. That case is likely to be combined with the Justice Department's.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 21, @10:09PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 21, @10:09PM (#1090053)

    That's nice. I guess they will open small claims sometime in the next century, for those fucked over their landlord.

