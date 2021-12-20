Over the past 11 years, we have explored the challenges in secure application development against the backdrop of new threats and evolving expectations in our annual State of Software Security report. For the 11th report[*], our focus is to look ahead and identify how developers can continue along their software development journey to make applications better and more secure.

This year, we found that most apps are still vulnerable, fix rates remain slow, and that vulnerabilities in third-party libraries are a growing problem. But we also uncovered data that highlights developer actions that dramatically improve fix rates, even under less than ideal conditions.

Read the report to gain valuable perspective on the state of software security today.