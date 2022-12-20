Diamonds are not just for jewelry anymore:
When it comes to the semiconductor industry, silicon has reigned as king in the electronics field, but it is coming to the end of its physical limits.
To more effectively power the electrical grid, locomotives and even electric cars, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) scientists are turning to diamond as an ultra-wide bandgap semiconductor.
[...] "We said to ourselves 'let's take this pure high quality CVD [(chemical vapor deposition)] diamond and irradiate it to see if we can tailor the carrier lifetime,'" [LLNL physicist Paulius] Grivackas said. "Eventually, we nailed down the understanding of which irradiation defect is responsible for carrier lifetimes and how does the defect behave under annealing at technologically relevant temperatures."
Photoconductive diamond switches produced this way can be used, for example, in the power grid to control current and voltage surges, which can fry out the equipment. Current silicon switches are big and bulky, but the diamond-based ones can accomplish the same thing with a device that could fit on the tip of a finger, Grivickas said.
Journal Reference:
P. Grivickas, P. Ščajev, N. Kazuchits, et al. Carrier recombination and diffusion in high-purity diamond after electron irradiation and annealing, Applied Physics Letters (DOI: 10.1063/5.0028363)
(Score: 2) by pvanhoof on Tuesday December 22, @05:45PM
Here are some cheap cutting discs [screwfix.com] with Diamonds on it. I also wonder with what kind of drilling bit people who thought that diamonds aren't not already widely used in industry drilled holes into .. let's take an example.. glass.
I recall being on a plane from Germany back to Belgium after I had been to EMO [emo-hannover.de]. Sitting next to two woman who were sales-reps for a jewelry store in Belgium. They had been at a Diamond trade exhibition and asked me what I had done in Munich area. So I told them: CNC machines, etc. In front of me was a black man in a suit and he suddenly started talking to the girls about his industrial diamonds' factory making diamonds that cannot be denstinguished from natural diamonds.
One of the woman asked me in Flemish: you believe this guy? What he's trying to sell us sounds unbelievable.
I replied: maybe we can make cutting discs and tools for CNC machines with his diamonds? It could be profitable if he sells them cheaply..
We had a good laugh. The pilot landed us safely in Zaventem. Times were good before Covid19.