Free news sites step up pleas for consumers to disable adblocking software:
If your web browser has recently updated, or you've loaded some new browser extensions, you may be seeing a message when you visit certain free content sites.
"Please support journalism by allowing ads," one of the pop-up messages reads.
In the message, there is a large link that will disable the adblocker extension in your browser. There is a smaller link that will allow you to proceed to the site while continuing to block ads.
Dominic Chorafakis, with the cybersecurity consulting firm Akouto, says adblocking extensions aren't exactly new, but it's possible browsers have strengthened them in recent updates.
"Sites that rely on ad revenue, of course, don't like this at all, and there is quite a bit of effort being put in from their side to detect when a visitor has adblocking in place and either ask them politely to disable adblocking or outright prevent them from viewing their content unless they disable it," Chorafakis told ConsumerAffairs.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by SomeGuy on Wednesday December 23, @12:48AM (2 children)
I block ads to help keep my computer and my eyes safe. Over the years I have seen plenty of "advertising" that either borders the line or crosses the line of being malicious. Not to mention all the bouncing, bobbing, seizure inducing, annoying shit.
If you idiots had just stayed with simple static advertisements for Tide detergent and such, this never would have gotten to be such a problem. You ruined it for yourselves.
These days, when one comes across a site that begs you to turn off your ad blocker, you can assume the next thing it will do is ask you to turn off your virus scanner. Then ask you to pull down your pants so it can rape you up the ass whenever it wants.
Sorry, fuck you, and I just won't visit your site any more.
I had to do that with a weather site not that long ago. Sucks to be you. So long.
Unfortunately, the vast majority of people out there are idiots who don't mind keeping their pants down at all times, and expect you should too.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Username on Wednesday December 23, @12:58AM
I think the biggest problem with those annoying ads is that "content creators" just rely on an ad company to run the ads for them. They do not screen and run the ads themselves. If they don't care enough to do that, I have a suspicion that they don't care enough to make decent content.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 23, @01:18AM
My ad blocker is an accessibility device. I have ADHD. I can't read websites that have flashing animations and autoplay video -- I use the ad blocker to disable non-advertising autoplay video too. If you require me to disable my ad blocker to access the content, you are effectively denying me access to the content, because I will be equally unable to read the content whether or not my ad blocker is enabled.
(Score: 2) by Username on Wednesday December 23, @12:52AM
The paywall. Newspapers were never free. CNN was never free. I am not going to put up with annoying ads just to read an opinion, and if I'm going to pay for an opinion it's going to be one that interests me.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by EEMac on Wednesday December 23, @12:59AM (1 child)
Sorry, no. That part of the social contract doesn't exist any more.
Printed media can be funded by ads because *they preview the ads*. And readers are free to completely ignore print ads if they prefer.
On the modern web, ads are farmed out to third-party sites. There's no oversight, no connection to content, and the third-party sites:
* Track you everywhere you go
* Push malware to your computer
* Harass you with autoplay "clicking close doesn't mean close" videos and obnoxious animations
If printed ads were this intrusive, they'd never sell another newspaper/magazine.
Very few people objected to Google ads when they were plain text, relevant to search terms, and separate from search results . . .
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Spamalope on Wednesday December 23, @01:30AM
Yep!
Wake me when they pay damages for malware consequences including damages via malware stolen credentials.
The current situation of denying responsibility selling malware delivery makes me... unsympathetic.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 23, @01:22AM
They seem to have no problem advertising that they object to your ad-blocking...
Quit "out-serving" advertising.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Wednesday December 23, @01:32AM (1 child)
Some ads get past the adblock. I especially dislike autoplay video. About the only courtesy they observe is not also autoplaying the audio. I've tried the hosts file idea, and while okay, it's a lot of work to set it up over and over and over.
Then there's those anti-social cookies. "You've read 3 free articles this month, now you must subscribe or you can't read any more!" Whenever I see that, I wipe the cookies that website planted on my computer, and that fixes that. Making my own computer turn me over to the nagging, moralizing, starving journalists propagandists! Sleazy. Really could use a good cookie blocker extension.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday December 23, @01:34AM
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/autoplaystopper/ejddcgojdblidajhngkogefpkknnebdh?hl=en-US [google.com]
(Score: 2) by progo on Wednesday December 23, @01:50AM
Sorry no, the news sites pissed me off first and they keep getting worse, with the ads when they are not blocked.
I'll never forget years ago when Leo LaPorte was demoing something on a TWIT TV show and suddenly said "Why is my anti-virus program telling me this Yahoo ad is trying to install malware?"
At that point I decided one of your Internet security layers is that you MUST block auctioned/networked ads; to allow ads is bad computer hygiene. This is NON-NEGOTIABLE.