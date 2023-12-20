New Blue Whales Discovered After Scientists Hear Unknown Song:
In a study published in the journal Endangered Species Research last week, scientists analyzed underwater recordings from the Arabian Sea, extending from the coast of Oman as far south as Madagascar. The team of researchers came across an unfamiliar kind of whale song that had never before been documented in 2017, sparking an international effort to discover the new singer.
[...] As the group analyzed the novel tune, it became clear that it was sung by a previously undiscovered population of blue whales in the western Indian Ocean. As they continued to amass data, they found that the new population likely spends most of its time in the northwestern Indian Ocean.
The exciting discovery is a glimmer of hope for blue whales, which have been pushed to the brink of extinction and are currently listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act. In the 1800s and into the 1900s, the commercial whaling industry nearly wiped them out. Thanks to environmental protections, blue whale populations have been increasing around the world in the past half-century, but the species still faces global threats, chiefly due to habitat loss from climate-induced changes to ocean temperature and pH levels, as well as marine pollution. Ships also put the largest creatures on Earth at risk of being struck or getting tangled in fishing lines.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday December 23, @05:57AM
Just as a reminder, I lived on the ocean for five years of my life, lived beside the ocean for another five. I've not seen many whales. I've not seen an excessive number of dolphins, for that matter.
It's encouraging that there are populations that we haven't discovered before. But, it's discouraging that in five years time, I never saw more than a couple dozen whales. I mean, I LIVED there, day and night, day after day, for five years. Based on my experience, we might believe that most whales are extinct already. Granted, steam driven ships are rather noise, so whales will naturally avoid them. Still - a couple dozen whales in five years. That's dismal.
Maybe there is time for humans to wise up, and treat nature with more respect. Maybe.
And, maybe we can convince the Japanese to stop eating whales and other cetaceans.
