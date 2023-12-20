Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Scientists Say there was a Huge, Mysterious Object in the Early Solar System

posted by martyb on Wednesday December 23, @11:13AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the is-it-1:4:9? dept.
News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for Runaway1956:

Scientists say there was a huge, mysterious object in the early solar system:

After studying one of the fragments of an asteroid that exploded over Sudan, a team of scientists arrived at a provocative conclusion.

The researchers suggest that at least one giant space rock, the size of a dwarf planet, orbited the Sun during the earliest days of our solar system. Inside of the tiny asteroid splinter allocated to the study, they found an unusual crystal structure that couldn't have formed inside a typical asteroid, according to the research the team published Monday in the journal Nature Astronomy.

[...] The rare hydrated crystals, called amphiboles, are formed after extremely-lengthy exposures to heat and pressure — more so than could be provided by a typical meteorite. That suggests, according to the study, that the rock broke off of something on the scale of the dwarf planet Ceres.

[...] "Our surprising result suggests the existence of a large, water-rich parent body," she added in a separate statement.

[...] The international team of scientists assumes that whatever giant object formed the crystals is long gone, perhaps explaining why fragments of it have now crashed into Earth.

Journal Reference:
V. E. Hamilton, C. A. Goodrich, A. H. Treiman, et al. Meteoritic evidence for a Ceres-sized water-rich carbonaceous chondrite parent asteroid, Nature Astronomy (DOI: 10.1038/s41550-020-01274-z)

Original Submission


«  Army Hits Target from 43 Miles Away with Artillery System in Works
Scientists Say there was a Huge, Mysterious Object in the Early Solar System | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.