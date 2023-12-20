Stories
Linux 5.11 Drops AMD Zen Voltage/Current Reporting Over Lack of Documentation

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday December 23, @01:37PM
upstart writes in with an IRC submission for Runaway1956:

Linux 5.11 Drops AMD Zen Voltage/Current Reporting Over Lack Of Documentation - Phoronix:

Earlier in 2020 this long-standing AMD hwmon temperature driver added support for core/SoC current and voltage reporting with Zen processors based on the work by the community and some best assumptions around the appropriate registers. But now that support is being dropped for lack of accuracy in some configurations and the possibility it might even damage the hardware.

Last week was the main hwmon pull request for the Linux 5.11 cycle while sent in today was a secondary update with the sole change being the removal of this k10temp current/voltage reporting.

The support is being removed as it "turns out that [it] was not worth the trouble."

