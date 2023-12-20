Stories
NASA Says It Will Fly a Canadian to the Moon

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday December 23, @04:01PM
upstart writes in with an IRC submission for Runaway1956:

NASA says it will fly a Canadian to the Moon:

NASA just struck a historic deal with the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) that will entail, for the first time in history, a non-US astronaut orbiting the Moon.

The agreement says that the CSA will help NASA with its upcoming Artemis Moon missions in exchange for a seat on some of the flights, according to Space.com. Not only is the CSA's support good news for the Artemis missions specifically, but it's a major international development in the future of crewed space exploration.

[...] "This will make Canada only the second country after the U.S. to have an astronaut in deep space... and send the first Canadian around the Moon," Navdeep Bains, Canada's government minister of innovation, science and industry said at a Wednesday press conference, according to Space.com.

