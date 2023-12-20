Stories
Over-Engineered Bottle Opener Takes the Drudgery Out of Drinking

posted by martyb on Wednesday December 23, @09:09PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the just-keep-them-coming dept.
upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

Over-Engineered Bottle Opener Takes The Drudgery Out Of Drinking:

Some projects take but a single glance for you to know what inspired them in the first place. For this over-engineered robotic bottle opener, the obvious influence was a combination of abundant free time and beer. Plenty of beer.

Of course there are many ways to pop the top on a tall cold one, depending on the occasion. [Matt McCoy] and his cohorts selected the "high-impulse" method, which when not performed by a robot is often accomplished by resting the edge of the cap on a countertop and slapping the bottle down with the palm of one's hand. This magnificently pointless machine does the same thing, except with style.

What's your most memorable beverage-opening story?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 23, @09:27PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 23, @09:27PM (#1090805)

    I heard it from screams out of the ground.

  • (Score: 2) by FatPhil on Wednesday December 23, @09:29PM

    by FatPhil (863) <pc-soylentNO@SPAMasdf.fi> on Wednesday December 23, @09:29PM (#1090808) Homepage
    It's been spilt all over the floor from the look of that video.

    The fact that it doesn't pour it too makes it 100x worse than the bot that also did that job years ago.

    This is a step backwards in almost every possible way.

    And the editing of the video is garbage too.
    I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
