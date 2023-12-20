from the just-keep-them-coming dept.
Over-Engineered Bottle Opener Takes The Drudgery Out Of Drinking:
Some projects take but a single glance for you to know what inspired them in the first place. For this over-engineered robotic bottle opener, the obvious influence was a combination of abundant free time and beer. Plenty of beer.
Of course there are many ways to pop the top on a tall cold one, depending on the occasion. [Matt McCoy] and his cohorts selected the "high-impulse" method, which when not performed by a robot is often accomplished by resting the edge of the cap on a countertop and slapping the bottle down with the palm of one's hand. This magnificently pointless machine does the same thing, except with style.
What's your most memorable beverage-opening story?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 23, @09:27PM
I heard it from screams out of the ground.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Wednesday December 23, @09:29PM
The fact that it doesn't pour it too makes it 100x worse than the bot that also did that job years ago.
This is a step backwards in almost every possible way.
And the editing of the video is garbage too.
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.