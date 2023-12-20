Long Covid alarm as 21% report symptoms after five weeks
A fifth of people still have coronavirus symptoms five weeks after being infected, with half of them continuing to experience problems for at least 12 weeks, official data suggests, as concerns grow about the scale and impact of "long Covid".
Previous estimates suggested 14.5% of people in the UK had symptoms for at least four weeks, with 2.2% likely to have symptoms lasting 12 weeks or more. But new figures from the Office for National Statistics suggest ongoing symptoms could be more common than previously thought.
The latest data for England, based on the Covid infection survey, which randomly samples households for coronavirus, reveals 21% of almost 8,200 participants who were followed up after testing positive still had symptoms five weeks after infection, with 9.9% reporting symptoms 12 weeks after infection.
Long COVID guidelines need to reflect lived experience - DOI: 10.1016/S0140-6736(20)32705-7
Since May, 2020, increasing attention has been given to the experiences of people with COVID-19 whose symptoms persist for 4 or more weeks. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), an estimated 186 000 people (95% CI 153 000–221 000) in private households in England currently have COVID-19 symptoms 5–12 weeks or longer after acute infection. The ONS estimate that one in five people have symptoms that persist after 5 weeks, and one in ten have symptoms for 12 weeks or longer after acute COVID-19 infection.
Research on long COVID is growing, including into the underlying pathology, consequences, and sequelae, as well as rehabilitation for patients. Evidence suggests that a considerable proportion of people with long COVID have severe complications.
We have lived experiences of long COVID, with a range of symptoms lasting for more than 6 months. Staff in the UK National Health Service (NHS) have been variously supportive or disbelieving of our ongoing, often worsening, symptoms. Before our illness we were fit, healthy, and working in demanding roles, including as doctors, nurses, and other health professionals. Our symptoms of acute COVID-19 included dyspnoea, dry cough, fever, anosmia, and debilitating fatigue.
Robin Gorna, Nathalie MacDermott, Clare Rayner, et al. Long COVID guidelines need to reflect lived experience, The Lancet (DOI: 10.1016/S0140-6736(20)32705-7)
From The Lancet FA [thelancet.com]:
At least two friends of mine have long Covid. For one of them it took him three to four months before he could do more than stagger out of bed, walk around his yard, and collapse back into bed again. Over six months before he could do a full day's work. He has permanent scarring on his lungs, a long list of other complications, and possibly early-onset Parkinsons in a few years due to brain tissue inflammation.
Thanks, Mr.Trump. Your legacy will outlive you by decades.
It's all part of the plan. Infinity COVID will lead to The Cure.
US is nearing 19M total cases, if 10% of them have only 50% of working capacity for 12 weeks, the economic loss would amount for 11400000 person*weeks. At the avg minimum wage of USD11 [wikipedia.org] and a working week of 40h, this gets to $5016000000 = $5B of lost productivity as a direct impact in the most conservative estimate.
Jump on those numbers, feel free to apply liberal assumptions.
So, these folks are still testing positive. They still have a viral load.
The virus and thier immune systems are at a stalemate.
Perhaps these folks would be a good target for the monoclonal antibodies to break the tie?