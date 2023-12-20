Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Languages Compared on Vulnerability

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday December 24, @07:27AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the linguistic-quarrels dept.
Code

hendrikboom writes:

Veracode has compared programming languages for incidence of vulnerabilities by collecting statistics on 130,000 applications they have scanned.

Programming language security: These are the worst bugs for each top language

C++ and PHP have far more high-severity security flaws than programming languages like JavaScript and Python.

Let the language wars resume.

-- hendrik

Original Submission


«  YouTube’s Copyright Filter is Crushing Video Critique
Languages Compared on Vulnerability | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.