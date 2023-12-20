20/12/23/1619212 story
Veracode has compared programming languages for incidence of vulnerabilities by collecting statistics on 130,000 applications they have scanned.
Programming language security: These are the worst bugs for each top language
C++ and PHP have far more high-severity security flaws than programming languages like JavaScript and Python.
Let the language wars resume.
