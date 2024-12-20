In the joke clip, Mr Prowse suggests the sounds produced by the letters P, T and C will be phased out and replaced with the sounds produced by N, F and L.

"Consonants project the virus for much greater distances than vowels, and certain consonants — the so-called plosive sounds — are worst of all," he says in the video, which was posted online earlier this month.

[...] Speaking conventionally to ABC Radio Adelaide this morning, Mr Prowse said the public response to the video was completely unexpected.

[...] "It happened all around the world, largely due to a rapper called Zuby, who re-posted it to [a] third-of-a-million followers."

Despite the video being marked as a joke on his YouTube page, some viewers were fooled into taking it seriously.

"Quite a lot of them [are] in America and a lot of them didn't actually realise it was a joke," he said.