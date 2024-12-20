Stories
UK Space Industry Set to Build 10 New Satellites

TommyJ writes:

Over the next three years, ten new satellites the size of a shoebox are to be built after a signing between the European Space Agency and AAC Clyde Space UK. The satellites will be built in Glasgow, and the initiative comes as part of a new innovative constellation service.

The satellites will be manufactured as part of a three-year project labeled 'xSPANCION', which will focus on the production of a satellite constellation with the aim of providing businesses with services such as Earth Observation, remote sensing, and satellite-based communications.

Here it is

